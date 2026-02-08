Cardi B Applauds Bad Bunny's Anti-ICE Stance Amid Super Bowl Guest Rumors

Bad Bunny has the whole world waiting for his Super Bowl halftime show performance tonight (Sunday, February 8), but Cardi B is doubly excited. Not only is her boo Stefon Diggs potentially walking away with a championship if the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks, but she's also incredibly excited to see her "I Like It" collaborator take the stage.

In an interview with The Associated Press at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday (February 7) shared to Instagram, they asked the Bronx superstar about how it might feel to perform that track onstage with Benito. "That would be exciting," she expressed, saying the same thing after the interviewer teased her for more details. Later on, though, Cardi spoke more about how she feels about the Puerto Rican superstar's current era as a whole, and she leaned into his political messaging.

"I'm actually very, very proud of everything he's been standing up for, against ICE and everything," she expressed. "I feel like everything is aligned and shows how Hispanics, Latinos, whatever you want to call us, you know everybody got different terms... We're all standing motherf***ing strong, okay?"

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Rumors

Rumors that Cardi B will join Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl have been rampant for a while now, and we'll have to find out later tonight. Given their shared Latin-Caribbean heritage, their recent musical releases, and their massive collaboration (which B.B. already performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show), it makes a lot of sense.

But there are other Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show guest rumors that got fans to raise their eyebrows. Travis Scott and The Weeknd are names that popped up due to the "K-POP" collaboration and an alleged soundcheck, but the big name many fans looked to is Drake. He allegedly turned down a guest request to he wouldn't steal his "MIA" collaborator's spotlight, but no one official on any side has confirmed that.