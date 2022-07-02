guest appearance
- MusicQuavo Joins Popcaan At Unruly Fest In JamaicaQuavo joined the event organizer on stage for a set cut short by the cops.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Invites 41 To Perform "Bent" At MSG, Shows Time-Lapse Of Stage-BuildingLa Flame brought out the new stars of Brooklyn in Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata to perform one of their biggest songs together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Teases "JackBoys 2," Brings Out 21 Savage In AtlantaScott has been busy this week.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDoja Cat To Be The Newest Guest On Hot OnesThe episode will premiere on Thursday, October 12. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMeek Mill Makes Guest Appearance At Lil Baby Show In PhillyThe City of Brotherly Love showed out for its favorite son.By Ben Mock
- MusicDon Toliver Surprised By Travis Scott During LA ShowTravis Scott is the master of surprise it seems.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Sexyy Red During Wireless Fest SetRed's star continues to shine brighter and brighter.By Ben Mock
- MusicUsher Pulls April Fool's Joke On Dreamville Fest By Teasing Beyoncé Guest AppearanceYou got to give it to the R&B star; at least his sense of humor doesn't experience stage fright.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Herself In Marvel "She-Hulk" Cameo EpisodeThe 27-year-old shared the big news as she graced the new cover of "New York Magazine."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle & Snoop Dogg Light Up & Perform Together At Blue Note Jazz FestivalChappelle's wife, Elaine, was also photographed at the event, seemingly having the time of her life.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Performs "goosebumps" & "March Madness" During Future's Rolling Loud Set: WatchAttendees also saw Gucci Mane bring out Quavo and Takeoff, though they were cut off halfway through "Slippery."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJ. Cole Taps BIA To Join Him Onstage At Wireless Festival For "LONDON": WatchThe duo delivered the hit single earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWyclef Jean Taps Lauryn Hill To Perform Fugees Hits & Plays The Guitar With His Tongue At Essence FestThe Fugees singers had an affair during Wyclef's marriage to Marie Claudinette.By Hayley Hynes