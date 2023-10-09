Doja Cat To Be The Newest Guest On Hot Ones

Doja Cat, for better or worse, has been a hot topic over the past few months. We say better or worse because there is a huge divide on where people stand on the California artist's latest regime. If you have not been keeping up with Doja, she has been going through a change in her mindset, as well as her appearance and behavior online. She got into it with some fans on Twitter about not loving her fans. The artist responded by saying that she does not really know them, therefore she cannot display those strong emotions.

It continues from there, with her new hairdo and posts on Instagram. She has a buzz cut and the things she is uploading have been left field. Lots of random imagery and talk about the devil and demons has been a common theme. Because of all of this, many are upset with how she is changing. This could be the reason why her latest record, Scarlet, which addresses a lot of these topics, saw a slightly disappointing first week of sales. However, her music seems to resonate with quite a few people still. Her hit "Paint The Town Red" continues to dominate the charts and was the first rap song to go number one this year.

Doja Cat's Interview Should Be Interesting

All of this and more should be discussed in her episode of the hot-wing eating show, Hot Ones. Hosted by Sean Evans, Uproxx shared that it will premiere on October 12, which is this Thursday. Doja is also fresh off of her performance at the VMAs a few weeks ago, so there is more than enough to delve into. We are sure that there will be plenty of ensuing storylines from this sit-down.

