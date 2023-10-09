Method Man Hilariously Reacts As Luenell Lusts Over Him Backstage

It's understandable for fans to freak out whenever they meet a superstar, even if they're famous to begin with. Moreover, comedy legend Luenell recently met Method Man backstage at a stand-up show, and took to Instagram to share some pictures of the occasion. In them, she hilariously puts her face up against his infamous abs, which are looking pretty rock-solid even by youthful standards, proving that you can't crack greatness. The New York MC laughs on as the Soul Beat TV alum cherishes the moment, and all in all, they seemed to have a great time together. In fact, she even made sure to shout out his decades-long partner to make sure that no one got the wrong idea.

"YES!! It’s M-E-T-H-O-D MAN," Luenell began her message for Method Man and their meet-up. "No lashes, no, make up. No reason to not rub my face all over his extremely hard abdomen.. RESPECTFULLY of course. He smelled Amazing! He sweats beautifully. Lucky Mrs. Man. But I’m sure he’s a pretty lucky guy as well. it takes a true Queen to lock down, support, and represent a King like this. @methodmanofficial THANK you for all the Wonderful things u said to me. I’ll never forget. Photos by: @candytman."

Luenell Shares Her Ab-Rubbing Moment With Method Man

Earlier this year, the Wu-Tang Clan legend spoke to Men's Health about his daily routine and being considered a sex symbol in hip-hop. "I started my journey working out at 4AM in the morning," Method Man expressed. "I would go to the gym. This had went on for like three months straight. But what I attribute it to is strong discipline and mental capacity to know what I want, and to fight for it every day.

"Put the words together: sex and symbol," he continued, admitting he loves "every freaking minute" of girls falling head over heels for him, but pushing back on the idea. "What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol? I don’t want to be that guy. You get to a certain age where you just stop caring, and I think that’s the sexiest thing in the world right there." For more news and the latest updates on Method Man and Luenell, stick around on HNHH.

