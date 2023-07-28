Method Man Shocks Fans With Impressive 500 Pound Deadlift

Method Man’s newest weightlifting video has fans talking.

BYLavender Alexandria
Method Man Shocks Fans With Impressive 500 Pound Deadlift

Method Man has clearly been hitting the weights and he isn’t shy about showing his fans. Earlier this week he posted a video to Instagram from the gym that really got fans talking. In the clip, he shows that he can deadlift over 500 pounds, and he does it without any shoes. The caption seems just as impressed “5-HUNDO AT 216lb BODY WEIGHT.” But where the real love comes out is in the comment section. Fans absolutely pile on praise for the rapper, though very little of it has to do with his rapping.

“I swear this man is going to be 80 years old and be the finest man on the planet!!!!” reads the top comment on the post, and it’s no outlier. “I am not about to come on here and disrespect this married man by saying what’s on my mind….take my phone away Lord get beneath me Method Ma— I mean Satan! I rebuke u” another reads. He also got plenty of respect for his grind as well. “Yo mad respect to Method Man This dude got in great shape and strong as hell,” one comment reads. “Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothin’ to fuck wit!!” another hilarious concludes.

Method Man Impresses Everyone

This is hardly the first time Method Man’s muscles have proven to be attention-getters. Last month the Wu-Tang legend posted a video of himself showing off his incredible abs in the exact same gym. Last month he also made a podcast appearance explaining his thoughts on the Wu-Tang Clan TV show. He explained that from his perspective the show wasn’t accurate but he still encouraged people to watch it.

Method Man also spoke out about the homogenization of rap music. He discussed how the genre has lost the regionality it once had and that rappers from different places are less distinct than ever. While some disagreed with his take and pointed out specific examples, others understood exactly what he meant. What do you think of Method Man’s 500-pound deadlift? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Method Man Exposes Racist Fan Who Was Angry That He Missed Wu-Tang Clan Show

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.