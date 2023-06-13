Method Man identified one major difference between rap today and rap during Wu-Tang Clan’s heyday. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rap legend spoke on how regional identities have been lost in the decades since he first started. “When you heard records from the West Coast, you know it was from the West Coast. When you heard UGK, we know that was down south,” Method Man explained. While many rappers still flex their hometowns, he sees it as less distinct than previous eras of hip-hop.

Method Man was also quick to clarify that he isn’t criticizing all of modern rap. “I’m not taking anything away from the music nowadays, you know? Because whatever works, works. And I like some of the sh*t they be doin’ today,” he said. “But back then, we had identities. And everybody was fightin’ for their own identity. Whereas now, it seems like everyone’s fighting for the same identity.” Despite that, he still sees the future of rap looking bright. “that’s going to spark the mind that changes everything, you know?”

Method Man Gets Real On The Breakfast Club

Last month on Kevin Hart’s podcast Gold Minds podcast, Method Man mentioned that he hadn’t watched a single episode of the Wu-Tang Clan TV show. Wu-Tang: An American Saga seeks to tell the story of the influential rap group’s come-up. While he did give the show its flowers he also noted that there are some flaws in the way its stories are told.

Further evidence of Method Man’s thoughts on modern hip-hop came earlier this year when he shouted out GloRilla. He claims that the rapper’s music is being played often in his house. Even though he doesn’t love much modern music he was sure to shout out someone he does like. GloRilla seemed to appreciate the shoutout and responded with an Instagram story expressing similar feelings back to the Wu-Tang legend. What do you think of Method Man’s take on modern hip-hop and its identity crisis? Let us know in the comment section below.

