- MusicMethod Man Explains The Difference Between Rap ErasThe Wu-Tang legend had some thoughts on identity in rap music.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNas Says He's Not Inspired By Rappers His Own Age AnymoreOn "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the New York legend spoke on how he revitalized his career by looking forward, not back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFat Joe And Dre Go Old School On "Diamonds"Fat Joe and the gang repurpose that iconic late 200's sound on "Diamonds."By Joe Abrams
- MusicBusta Rhymes Shares 30-Year-Old MF DOOM Concert FlyerBusta Rhymes takes to Instagram to share a nostalgic flyer from a 30-year old concert, one that found him sharing the stage with MF DOOM. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIce Cube Goes Old School With Prom & Wedding PicsIce Cube takes to Instagram to share some pictures from his personal collection, including a few from his wedding in 1992. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryLloyd Banks Shares Legendary Pic Of Hip-Hop Royalty AssembledLloyd Banks shares a hip-hop "Where's Waldo." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureNardwuar Digs Deep Into Tyler, The Creator's Music Inspirations: WatchNardwuar finds out who Tyler, the Creator is. By Sandra E
- Pop Culture"Joker" Director Says He Quit Making Comedies Because Of "Woke Culture""It's hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJidenna Is Not Here For Old School Hip Hop's Idea Of MasculinityJidenna shares his thoughts on Hip Hop and masculinity. By Aida C.
- MusicTony A Explains Why Dr. Dre Turned Down Michael Jackson & MadonnaTony "Da Wizard" A reflects on the widespread impact of Dr. Dre.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Acknowledges Ice Cube & Too Short As GOATsHe was bumping to some G.O.A.T. tunes.By Zaynab
- Music VideosMick Jenkins Goes For Parody In "Reginald" Video With Ben HixonMick Jenkins' new video is a total trip.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosE-40 Reps His City In "These Days" Music Video With Yhung T.O.Bay Area is in the house.By Zaynab