Luenell
- Pop CultureLuenell Wants "Club Shay Shay" Interview, Shoots Her Shot With Shannon SharpeLuenell offer Shannon Sharpe some "mid-air kitty kat" to appear on the podcast.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsLuenell Grateful Cardi B Didn't "Stab" Offset Amid Breakup"A b*tch got a breaking point," Luenell says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLuenell's Diddy Disdain On Display As She Draws Devil Horns On Picture Of HimThe comedian and actress is clearly not a big fan of Sean Combs right now, and has often spoken out against alleged rap "devils."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMethod Man Hilariously Reacts As Luenell Lusts Over Him BackstageThe comedian rested his face on the Wu Tang Clan spitter's well-kept abdomen, and he couldn't help but laugh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLuenell Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedy Icon Worth?Luenell's comedic mastery spans across film, TV, and stand-up, coupled with a persona that's as complex as it is captivating.
By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Dubbed "Black Hollywood Mean Girl" By Claudia Jordan & Luenell In Jason Lee InterviewThe reality starlet and the comedian joined Jason Lee on his new podcast to dish about everything from kissing Donald Trump to snubbing Kanye West.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLuenell Reacts To T.I. Getting Booed: "There's Levels To This"Luenell discussed T.I.'s recent stand-up set at Barclays Center where he was booed.By Cole Blake
- MusicDMX Remains On Life Support, Manager Says "Stop With The Rumors"Comedian Luenell suggested the rapper passed on but Steve Rifkind, X's manager, says "DMX is still alive."By Erika Marie
- MusicChaka Khan Says "F*ck Her" When Asked About Singing With Ariana GrandeThe music legend added that she doesn't want to collaborate with other women because she doesn't want to "do no song with no heffa."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Gets Apology From Jaguar Wright Over Common AllegationsLast month, Jaguar Wright alleged that Common sexually assaulted her years ago.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTiffany Haddish Recalls Drake Canceling Their Dinner Date Due To "Family Emergency"She believes the "emergency" may have had to do with his baby mama Sophie Brussaux being pregnant.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Talks Not Knowing How To Read Until She Was In Her TeensShe explained that her family would always tell her she was stupid so she believed them.By Erika Marie
- NewsLuenell Bans Daughter From Home For Not Taking COVID-19 SeriouslyLuenell said that it was an emotional decision, but she hopes that young people will do what they can to help their elders during this time.By Erika Marie