Luenell Asks Al Reynolds If He Disclosed That He Was Gay To Star Jones When They First Got Married

Luenell asks Reynolds a revealing question.

Al Reynolds, the ex-husband of Star Jones, is speaking the truth. After coming out as bisexual in 2017, Reynolds, who was married to the former co-host of The View from 2004 to 2008, recently said that all of his previous relationships were aware of his sexual orientation. On the most recent episode of Fox Soul's Tea-G-I-F, comedian Luenell, co-host Reynolds, Claudia Jordan, and guest co-host hasd a discussion. They discussed whether or not transgender people should disclose their gender identification to a potential partner. In his comments, Reynolds, 55, stated that he doesn't think it's "easy" for someone to report it. He said, "There's so many moving factors around this."

After bringing up Reynolds' prior marriage to Jones, 62, Luenell questioned him about his sexual orientation. "Did you come out and expose yourself to Star when you first got married?" Reynolds replied, "Oh my goodness, I have never been not truthful with anybody that I've dated." He continued, "I've talked about this on this platform before. I have always been very honest with all of my partners about my sexuality ... all of them. At the time that I dated them, I've been very open and honest about my sexuality."

Luenell Asks Al Reynolds If Star Jones Knew He Was Gay When They Got Married

Luenell asked Reynolds a deeply personal question. In 2017, Reynolds came out to the public in an interview with Radar Online. He revealed that he was prepared to share his tale. Even if a lot of people had been "speculating" about his sexual orientation. “I have come to a point in my life where I am ready to discuss my truth," he said in part. "I wasn’t ready to do this then — I wasn’t even ready to think about it, let alone process it," he said at the time. He continued, “Today I accept myself as a bisexual man. I have learned that sexual orientation is not binary, at least for me. I am capable of loving both sexes, and I have done both,” he added.