Celebrity Protestors Rally In L.A. & New York To Free Wendy Williams

Kathy Griffin and Luenell have joined the growing wave of voices demanding Wendy Williams be released from her court-appointed guardianship. Caught leaving The Ivy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, both comedians spoke candidly about the public support rallying behind the embattled former talk show host. As protests unfold in New York and California, drawing attention to Williams’ legal battle, Griffin and Luenell applauded the fans advocating for her independence. Their message was one of urgency and solidarity. They emphasized the importance of not letting Wendy’s voice be silenced, especially after a career built on saying the unsayable.

Williams, 59, is currently residing in a high-end assisted living facility in Manhattan. Despite the amenities, she’s called it a “luxury prison,” a phrase that speaks volumes about her emotional and mental state. For someone who once thrived in the spotlight, isolation under court supervision has become a painful contrast. Both Griffin and Luenell expressed concern over the conditions of her confinement. They called it heartbreaking to see a woman who helped define daytime television now living under such restrictions. Williams has publicly stated she wants out, and she’s not simply making noise—she’s taking action.

Free Wendy Williams

The former media queen has reportedly passed several cognitive evaluations aimed at proving she still has the capacity to manage her affairs. These tests come in the wake of her 2023 diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain degeneration that affects behavior and decision-making. But those close to her argue the diagnosis alone shouldn’t negate her right to autonomy. Williams has retained high-powered attorney Joe Tacopina to strengthen her legal case. Known for defending high-profile clients, Tacopina’s involvement signals that Wendy is not only serious but also well-prepared to fight. She has signed documents to terminate her guardianship, hoping the court will recognize her competency and allow her to reclaim her life.