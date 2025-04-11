Wendy Williams Enjoys Dinner With Don Lemon After Hiring Celebrity Attorney Joe Tacopina

Wendy Williams' guardianship battle is still underway, but recently, she got to enjoy a much-needed outing alongside family and friends. The beloved former talk show host hit up an Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village yesterday (April 10), joined by her niece Alex Finnie. Don Lemon and his husband Tim Malone also came along, and everybody appeared to be in good spirits.

The same thing couldn't be said for the day prior, when Williams' request to leave the assisted living facility she's staying at was denied. TMZ reports that she had plans to go to dinner with Finnie and Joe Tacopina, her new lawyer. He's previously represented the likes of Meek Mill, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more. Most recently, he gained media attention for helping ASAP Rocky secure a not guilty verdict in his assault case. His goal is to put an end to Williams' guardianship, which she continues to insist she doesn't need.

Wendy Williams & Joe Tacopina

Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Reportedly, the guardianship itself also reached out to Tacopina to represent it before he chose to represent the personality. It's wrapped up in a lawsuit against A&E over the controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, which Williams says she doesn't want to pursue. During a conversation with TMZ earlier this month, Tacopina broke down his involvement in her case.