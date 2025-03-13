Wendy Williams' Niece Accused Of "Kidnapping" Star From Assisted Living

Wendy Williams controversies have, unfortunately, become commonplace. The former television host has been the center of numerous complaints and theories regarding her health, and the way in which her family has taken care of her. The discussion grew more serious on Wednesday night, however. Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, was accused of "kidnapping" the former host without properly informing the assisted living facility in which she's staying. The facility has filed a police report against Finnie as a result.

Wendy WIlliams is currently undergoing psychological evaluation at the Coterie facility in New York. TMZ confirms that the celebrity has been staying there for eight months under close supervision. This is what led to there being such an outrage over Finnie's actions. The employees of the Coterie facility claim that she took Williams to an Italian restaurant without informing anyone of her plans. Consequently, the staff contacted the New York Police Department and claimed Finnie broke their restrictions. The facility said that Wendy Williams is unable to leave the memory care unit without proper assistance. Under specific guidelines, an attendant can be present to operate the Coterie elevator.

Wendy Williams Guardian

Interestingly, Williams is the one who has been critical of her living situation. The former talk show host blasted Coterie for its restrictions during an appearance on TMZ Live. She made it clear she didn't want to stay there any longer than absolutely necessary. Wendy Williams also criticized her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, calling her a "liar" for gushing about Coterie's exemplary conditions. Morrissey clapped back, denying the celebrity's complaints in a statement penned by her lawyer. She claimed Williams' remarks to TMZ were "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete or misleading." Morrissey's lawyer also noted that Coterie has "excellent medical care, a spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room and outside terraces."