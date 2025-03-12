Wendy Williams' Guardian Finally Speaks Out Amid Numerous Complaints About Her Living Conditions

Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has addressed the former talk show host's complaints in a letter through her lawyer, provided to TMZ. The attorney told the outlet that media coverage of the controversial guardianship has been "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading." They noted that a judge declared Wendy legally incapacitated last August, after her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Shutting down many of Wendy's other claims, they said that she is receiving "excellent medical care" and said the facility she's at has a "spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces."

Additionally, the lawyer says Sabrina Morrissey isn't benefitting financially from the guardianship. They say she "received one payment of less than $30,000 for services rendered. Since 2022, the guardian has worked without pay. Only the Court will determine how much and when Ms. Morrissey is paid for her services rendered." They concluded: "False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare."

Sabrina Morrissey's statement comes after Wendy Williams received a police escort to the hospital on Monday morning as Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into her case. The following day, she called into The Breakfast Club to discuss the drama with her caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso. She revealed that at the hospital, she requested an independent medical evaluation and ended up passing the exam with flying colors.