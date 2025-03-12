Wendy Williams' Guardian Finally Speaks Out Amid Numerous Complaints About Her Living Conditions

The update from Sabrina Morrissey comes after a dramatic day in which police escorted Wendy Williams to the hospital.

Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has addressed the former talk show host's complaints in a letter through her lawyer, provided to TMZ. The attorney told the outlet that media coverage of the controversial guardianship has been "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading." They noted that a judge declared Wendy legally incapacitated last August, after her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Shutting down many of Wendy's other claims, they said that she is receiving "excellent medical care" and said the facility she's at has a "spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces."

Additionally, the lawyer says Sabrina Morrissey isn't benefitting financially from the guardianship. They say she "received one payment of less than $30,000 for services rendered. Since 2022, the guardian has worked without pay. Only the Court will determine how much and when Ms. Morrissey is paid for her services rendered." They concluded: "False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare."

Read More: Wendy Williams Guardianship Dispute Results In Adult Protective Services Investigation

Wendy Williams Update

Sabrina Morrissey's statement comes after Wendy Williams received a police escort to the hospital on Monday morning as Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into her case. The following day, she called into The Breakfast Club to discuss the drama with her caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso. She revealed that at the hospital, she requested an independent medical evaluation and ended up passing the exam with flying colors

Wendy Williams noted that she's been living in the memory care unit of her assisted living facility, which limits her access to the rest of the building. An employee of the facility previously told TMZ that the move was in response to her alleged abuse of alcohol in the building's restaurant and doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine," they told the outlet.

Read More: Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Dramatic Police Escort & Psych Evaluation

[Via]

