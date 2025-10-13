Wendy Williams has been fighting for her freedom for years now. In June, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. even filed a lawsuit in an attempt to take over her controversial guardianship. In the lawsuit, he alleged that the guardianship had "become a weapon, not a shield."

"The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple," he also alleged. "Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family."

Hunter Sr. even called out Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in particular. "Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations," he alleged. "Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended."

Hunter Sr. was seeking a whopping $250 million in damages, and claimed he wanted to be the “next friend” to act on his former lover's behalf.

Read More: Joe Tacopina Claims Wendy Williams Has Less Rights Than A Felon

Wendy Williams Guardianship

(L-R) Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams attend Wendy Williams' 2010 Holiday party at Nikki Beach on December 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Shortly after Hunter Sr. filed the lawsuit, however, Williams told TMZ that she had absolutely no knowledge of it. "Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no," she explained at the time. "Because I'm divorced forever." She also questioned his motives, suggesting he could be suing for the wrong reasons.

"He's a money-grubber; he's always been that way," she claimed. "It's good to know that he's doing such evil things — again."

Now, according to Complex, Judge Margaret M. Garnett has denied Hunter Sr.'s motion to move forward with the suit. Hunter Sr. can refile in the future if he chooses, but he'd have to do so under his own name, not Williams'.