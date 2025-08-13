Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia Again After Latest Cognitive Tests

BY Caroline Fisher 487 Views
Wendy Williams Diagnoses Again Pop Culture News
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film &amp; Television)
Wendy Williams reportedly underwent a "significant number of tests" this week amid her guardianship battle.

Wendy Williams' fight for freedom continues. The beloved former talk show host was placed in the guardianship back in 2022. Reportedly, this was due to concerns about her mental wellbeing and ability to manage her own finances. She was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. The diseases can impact someone's personality, communication skills, behavior, and more. According to her, however, she is not in need of constant care despite what her court-appointed guardian Sabrina E. Morrissey says.

TMZ reports that this week, Williams underwent a "significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)." The results back up her original diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. At the time of writing, however, it remains unclear how this could impact her guardianship battle.

In a court filing this month, Morrissey "Medical specialists have formed an opinion concerning [Wendy's] current neurological condition and diagnosis, including whether she has the ability to make decisions."

Read More: Wendy Williams Wants Out Of Controversial Guardianship For Her Birthday

Wendy Williams Guardianship
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Countless fans and peers have spoken out on Williams' behalf since she started demanding freedom. In June, for example, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to get her out of the guardianship. In it, he alleged that it "has become a weapon, not a shield.”

"The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," the lawsuit alleges.

During a chat with TMZ shortly after the lawsuit was filed, however, Williams clarified that she had no part in it. She even suggested it could allegedly be a money grab.

Read More: Wendy Williams Steps Out In New York City To Support Designer Friend

