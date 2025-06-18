Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit in an effort to save her from her controversial guardianship on Tuesday. According to Page Six, Hunter argues in his filing that the dynamic “has become a weapon, not a shield.” Hunter and Williams' marriage lasted for 21 years from 1999 until 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Williams' court-appointed guardians have “abused, neglected, and defrauded" her. "The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," it reads.

Hunter claims that Williams is capable of making her own financial decisions despite battling with Graves disease, frontal temporal dementia, and progressive aphasia. The lawsuit further alleges Williams has been “subjected to overmedication and undue restrictions of her person,” and remains in care “despite Ms. Hunter passing a competency evaluation in or around March 2025 and being described by healthcare professionals as alert and oriented during welfare checks.”

The lawsuit adds that Williams was “under immense financial duress and emotional strain" when she agreed to the guardianship. It goes on to target Sabrina Morrissey as well. “Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations," the filing claims. "Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended."

Where Is Wendy Williams Now?

As a result of the 22 counts it alleges against multiple plaintiffs, the lawsuit claims Williams has lost out on huge amounts of money. They include “approximately $20 million per year in earnings, her $80 million dollar estate, her $4 million dollar condominium, personal goods in excess of $10 million, and severe reputational harm.”