Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit To Get Her Out Of Guardianship

BY Cole Blake 183 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daniel's Leather Fashion Show Featuring Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Wendy Williams attends Daniel's Leather Fashion Show featuring Dame Dash at Harbor New York City on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wendy Williams has been battling with Graves disease and frontal temporal dementia, as well as progressive aphasia.

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit in an effort to save her from her controversial guardianship on Tuesday. According to Page Six, Hunter argues in his filing that the dynamic “has become a weapon, not a shield.” Hunter and Williams' marriage lasted for 21 years from 1999 until 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Williams' court-appointed guardians have “abused, neglected, and defrauded" her. "The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," it reads.

Hunter claims that Williams is capable of making her own financial decisions despite battling with Graves disease, frontal temporal dementia, and progressive aphasia. The lawsuit further alleges Williams has been “subjected to overmedication and undue restrictions of her person,” and remains in care “despite Ms. Hunter passing a competency evaluation in or around March 2025 and being described by healthcare professionals as alert and oriented during welfare checks.”

The lawsuit adds that Williams was “under immense financial duress and emotional strain" when she agreed to the guardianship. It goes on to target Sabrina Morrissey as well. “Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations," the filing claims. "Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended."

Read More: Wendy Williams Was Back Outside For A Girls' Night Out In NYC

Where Is Wendy Williams Now?

As a result of the 22 counts it alleges against multiple plaintiffs, the lawsuit claims Williams has lost out on huge amounts of money. They include “approximately $20 million per year in earnings, her $80 million dollar estate, her $4 million dollar condominium, personal goods in excess of $10 million, and severe reputational harm.”

Wendy Williams is currently living at a luxury senior living facility in New York City. At the home, she has made headlines for making various complaints about the living conditions in recent months.

Read More: Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Ready To Reveal Everything To Gayle King

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Hot 97 Who's Next Live With Jacquees, Elijah The boy And Jay Watts Pop Culture Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Looking Confident Before $112K Court Battle 23.5K
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin TV Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Was "Overpaid" $112K In Divorce, Her Guardian Alleges 1.7K
Wendy Williams Private Dinner TV Wendy Williams' Bank Account Reportedly Paying Out To Multiple People Despite Freeze 6.3K
Wendy Williams' 2010 Holiday Party Pop Culture Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Ready To Reveal Everything To Gayle King 11.6K