Wendy Williams Was Back Outside For A Girls' Night Out In NYC

Wendy Williams popped out in New York City like she never left, pulling up with her squad after being off the grid for months. TMZ caught the whole night on video.

The former talk show queen, who’s been posted up in an assisted living spot, linked with media boss Alvina Alston and fashion head Tobi Rubinstein Thursday night, grabbing dinner and catching vibes in the city that made her.

Wendy was all smile while hugging her girls tight, cheesin’ for the cameras, and movin’ like someone finally breathing fresh air again. No long speeches, just real energy. After being locked away from the spotlight for so long, even a quick sidewalk link-up hit different.

It’s the first time she’s been seen in public since that April dinner with Don Lemon. Back then, folks were already raising eyebrows about her health, her silence, and the court battle she’s been locked in to break free from a conservatorship. Wendy’s even said where she’s staying feels like jail, so this little outing? It’s more escape mission than dinner date.

Wendy Williams Girls’ Night Out

Since 2025 kicked off, celebs and fans been rallying behind her. But Wendy’s stayed lowkey—quiet for someone who built a career on saying it all. Still, moments like this prove she ain’t gone. She’s just biding her time.

The world watched her rise, watched her stumble. The talk show’s gone. But Wendy stepping out with her head high says a lot.

This wasn’t just a night out; it was her way of letting folks know she’s still here and still got fight.

Wendy ain’t done. Not by a long shot. One dinner, a few flashes, and that classic Wendy flair reminded the city: the queen still walks these streets.