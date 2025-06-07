Kevin Hunter, ex-husband of TV icon Wendy Williams, is reportedly set to break his silence in a televised interview with Gayle King.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the sit-down will explore the fallout from his marriage to Williams, his public disgrace, and ongoing legal battles.

Since his 2019 divorce, Hunter has stayed mostly quiet. Their split followed explosive tabloid reports revealing he fathered a child with another woman while married. The scandal unfolded publicly as Williams continued hosting her hit show, even as her private life unraveled under scrutiny.

Central to Hunter’s legal troubles is his lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show. He claims he was terminated without cause after the breakup, alleging the firing violated their business agreements and was fueled by scandal rather than job performance.

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?

In the years since, Hunter has faced growing financial and legal turmoil. He sold his Florida home, and court records detail unresolved debts and lawsuits involving creditors. These setbacks have only heightened curiosity about his side of the story.

Meanwhile, Williams is under court-ordered guardianship due to severe health issues and reportedly cannot manage her finances. Her fragile state has fueled concern and speculation about her legacy and the people who once surrounded her.

A conversation with Gayle King—renowned for her direct but empathetic approach—may offer Hunter a chance to reclaim his narrative. Whether he chooses to reveal, defend, or apologize remains uncertain. Still, his decision to speak publicly for the first time in years suggests a calculated attempt to reenter the public eye on his own terms.