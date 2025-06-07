Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Ready To Reveal Everything To Gayle King

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1054 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wendy Williams' 2010 Holiday Party
(L-R) Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams attend Wendy Williams' 2010 Holiday party at Nikki Beach on December 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wendy Williams ruled the 90s and 2000s as a TV and Radio host, including The Wendy Williams Show. Charlamagne Tha God was her intern.

Kevin Hunter, ex-husband of TV icon Wendy Williams, is reportedly set to break his silence in a televised interview with Gayle King. 

According to The Jasmine Brand, the sit-down will explore the fallout from his marriage to Williams, his public disgrace, and ongoing legal battles.

Since his 2019 divorce, Hunter has stayed mostly quiet. Their split followed explosive tabloid reports revealing he fathered a child with another woman while married. The scandal unfolded publicly as Williams continued hosting her hit show, even as her private life unraveled under scrutiny.

Central to Hunter’s legal troubles is his lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show. He claims he was terminated without cause after the breakup, alleging the firing violated their business agreements and was fueled by scandal rather than job performance.

More: Wendy Williams Enjoys A Lunch Date With Former The Wendy Williams Show Producers

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?

In the years since, Hunter has faced growing financial and legal turmoil. He sold his Florida home, and court records detail unresolved debts and lawsuits involving creditors. These setbacks have only heightened curiosity about his side of the story.

Meanwhile, Williams is under court-ordered guardianship due to severe health issues and reportedly cannot manage her finances. Her fragile state has fueled concern and speculation about her legacy and the people who once surrounded her.

A conversation with Gayle King—renowned for her direct but empathetic approach—may offer Hunter a chance to reclaim his narrative. Whether he chooses to reveal, defend, or apologize remains uncertain. Still, his decision to speak publicly for the first time in years suggests a calculated attempt to reenter the public eye on his own terms.

As questions about Williams’ well-being persist and legal battles simmer, Hunter’s interview may shed light on a story defined by betrayal, collapse, and silence. For longtime viewers of The Wendy Williams Show, this may be more than a personal reckoning. it could reshape the public understanding of a once-powerful media empire.

More: Wendy Williams Says She Has No Money In Gripping Trailer For "Where Is Wendy Williams"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Hot 97 Who's Next Live With Jacquees, Elijah The boy And Jay Watts Pop Culture Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Looking Confident Before $112K Court Battle 23.4K
Wendy Williams Promotes Her "Wendy Williams &amp; Friends For The Record Tour" During An Event For SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show Gossip Wendy Williams Accuses Son Of Messing Her Money Up 1.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 8, 2016 Pop Culture Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Ordered To Pay Over $20K In Credit Card Debt 1.8K