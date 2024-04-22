Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Looking Confident Before $112K Court Battle

Kevin Hunter, ex-husband of Wendy Williams, is ready for his day in court. Williams was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, resulting in a guardian being appointed to take over her legal duties. Things keep getting more complicated for Hunter and Williams as more news keeps coming out. The beloved former talk show host's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, had requested that Hunter return money that he was overpaid with during his and Williams's divorce. Morrissey alleged that up until October 2021, Hunter was paid by The Wendy Williams Show and was still receiving his monthly salary three months later. Williams's guardian claims this violated the couple's divorce agreement.

Kevin Hunter had petitioned the court last month before the current court battle. He claimed he stopped receiving the agreed-upon severance pay of their divorce settlement. This prompted Wiliams's Guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, to step in, and now we have a court battle. Kevin Hunter is appearing confident despite the legal battle. He posed for pictures and made comments before his court date.

Kevin Hunter Poses For Pictures Ahead of Legal Battle

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Kevin Hunter (L) and Wendy Williams attend the Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kevin Hunter posted three pictures of himself in a bluish-gray suit and shades on social media, showing he is ready for a legal face-off. He posted the pictures with the caption, "SHOWTIME..one of MANY to come‼️" Hunter has expressed his desire for the judge who presided over his and Wendy Williams's divorce to help him out. It's another messy development in what is a sad story in the end. The drama doesn't seem to stop even as Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

The accusations directly conflict with Hunter's claims about his severance pay. He claims he has stopped receiving the agreed-upon payments since 2022. He hopes to receive 23 months of back pay for the missing funds. The response from Wendy Williams's guardianship alleges that he was, in fact, getting paid more than was agreed. The court battle will surely be a messy one. Whatever the case, it's a sad situation. Ultimately, we will get to the bottom of the situation as the court case develops.

