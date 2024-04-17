Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Was "Overpaid" $112K In Divorce, Her Guardian Alleges

There's been no shortage of drama in the world of Wendy Williams as of late. Unfortunately, however, things only appear to be getting more complicated. In new legal documents obtained by Page Six earlier this week, the beloved former talk show host's guardian Sabrina Morrissey requests that her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, return the money that he was allegedly overpaid. In her filing, Morrissey notes that Hunter received payments from The Wendy Williams Show up until October of 2021. Three months later, however, he was admittedly still being paid monthly.

“I believe this was largely the result of the fact that the payments had been put on an ‘autopay’ function within her account,” Morrissey explains in the court docs. She also claims that this violates the two exes' settlement agreement. The agreement reportedly states that if Wendy's income drops below twice what it was as of February 1, 2020, Hunter's payments would stop. "By holding on to the funds he was overpaid, he has interfered with [Williams’] right of possessions to those funds,” the docs read. Reportedly, Hunter now owes Wendy upwards of $112K.

Sabrina Morrissey Accuses Kevin Hunter Of Benefitting From Wendy's Money

Morrissey's filing comes after weeks of uproar over Lifetime's new Where Is Wendy Williams?docuseries. The series' producers have faced accusations of exploiting her by putting some of her most vulnerable moments on display. These theories were only compounded following the public reveal of Wendy's dementia and aphasia diagnoses. Producers maintain that they had no knowledge of this while filming the doc.

What do you think of Wendy Williams' guardian Sabrina Morrissey filing a new request for Kevin Hunter to pay the former talk show host over $100K? What about her accusing him of benefitting unfairly from Williams' money and violating their divorce settlement? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

