Blac Chyna Calls Controversial Wendy Williams Documentary "Necessary"

In February, Lifetime put some of Wendy Williams' most vulnerable moments on display in their controversial documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? Almost immediately, the doc sparked a debate among fans. Many accused producers of exploiting the personality, and the reveal of her dementia and aphasia diagnoses only compounded these concerns. Despite legal pushback from her guardian, however, the doc was still released.

One of Williams' friends to appear in the doc was Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. She had an emotional conversation with Williams about her current state, offering her some words of support. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, White reflected on her appearance and addressed the backlash the doc received.

Blac Chyna Reflects On Her Where Is Wendy Williams? Appearance

According to White, she's yet to watch the full doc, but feels as though she's seen what she needed to. “I’ve seen certain clips and things like that,” she told the outlet. “I’m the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I’m gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things. And I’m just like, ‘Whatever for me is supposed to be for me.’" White then went on to reveal that she can relate to Williams' struggle with substance abuse. According to her, the doc has the potential to help others.

“I definitely think that for me, to be honest, I think it was definitely necessary to be made... I feel like… People actually do need to see it ’cause it is happening, and it can really, honestly happen to anybody… Maybe this is gonna help other people to see," she explained. "To see Wendy, you know, struggling obviously with the alcohol and her substances over the years, you know, it hurts, and it’s like the alcohol part with me, so it’s like I can relate to that.” What do you think of Blac Chyna's take on Where Is Wendy Williams? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

