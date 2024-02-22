Wendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: Watch

The Wendy Williams Show wrapping in 2022 marked the end of an era for the New Jersey-born host, but no one quite knew what was next for her at the time. Some suggested we would see a return to radio/podcasting after her hiatus to focus on her health, but now, it's clear that won't be happening. Amid her team's confirmation that Williams is battling aphasia and dementia on Thursday (February 22), a new snippet from her Lifetime documentary reveals the shape the 59-year-old is in as she shares an emotional moment with Blac Chyna.

"I like, recently been changing my life," the mother of two tells Williams, who's seen without her wig, in the clip below. "You've always been honest with me, and like put me in my place," Chyna thanked the controversial host for her sometimes harsh demeanour. "In the most motherly, kind way. That's why I love you so much," the fitness enthusiast continued, giving Williams her flowers while both women shed tears. "Even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me. That's how you know the love is genuine, and it's always going to be there."

Blac Chyna Supports Wendy Williams Through Tough Transition Period

Chyna – now going by Angela White – promised the mother of one she'll continue to be an active supporter in her life as she learns how to live with her debilitating diagnosis. "I'm gonna be back and forth from New York, so I'm gonna be coming to see you more," she added. In response to this, Williams (looking somewhat confused) said, "My real name is Wendy Hunter... He's got no money."

Wendy Williams built her empire through shamelessly gossiping about other celebrities. Still, many whom she dissed are keeping the entertainer in their thoughts and prayers as she navigates this tricky phase of life. Read what her team had to say about her recent aphasia and dementia diagnosis' at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

