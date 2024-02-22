Wendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: Watch

Wendy Williams' battle with aphasia and dementia was confirmed by her team today (February 22).

BYHayley Hynes
LA Pride 2019

The Wendy Williams Show wrapping in 2022 marked the end of an era for the New Jersey-born host, but no one quite knew what was next for her at the time. Some suggested we would see a return to radio/podcasting after her hiatus to focus on her health, but now, it's clear that won't be happening. Amid her team's confirmation that Williams is battling aphasia and dementia on Thursday (February 22), a new snippet from her Lifetime documentary reveals the shape the 59-year-old is in as she shares an emotional moment with Blac Chyna.

"I like, recently been changing my life," the mother of two tells Williams, who's seen without her wig, in the clip below. "You've always been honest with me, and like put me in my place," Chyna thanked the controversial host for her sometimes harsh demeanour. "In the most motherly, kind way. That's why I love you so much," the fitness enthusiast continued, giving Williams her flowers while both women shed tears. "Even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me. That's how you know the love is genuine, and it's always going to be there."

Read More: Blac Chyna Flexes Body Transformation In New Workout Video: Watch

Blac Chyna Supports Wendy Williams Through Tough Transition Period

Chyna – now going by Angela White – promised the mother of one she'll continue to be an active supporter in her life as she learns how to live with her debilitating diagnosis. "I'm gonna be back and forth from New York, so I'm gonna be coming to see you more," she added. In response to this, Williams (looking somewhat confused) said, "My real name is Wendy Hunter... He's got no money."

Wendy Williams built her empire through shamelessly gossiping about other celebrities. Still, many whom she dissed are keeping the entertainer in their thoughts and prayers as she navigates this tricky phase of life. Read what her team had to say about her recent aphasia and dementia diagnosis' at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia And Dementia

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.