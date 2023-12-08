Blac Chyna Flexes Body Transformation In New Workout Video: Watch

Blac Chyna has been turning her life around over the last year or so. Overall, it all started when she changed her name to Angela White. Although she still goes by Blac Chyna on social media, there is no doubt that she has changed significantly. She got all of her filler removed and has also gotten written of other plastic surgery procedures. Instead, she is looking to lead a wholistic lifestyle that doesn't indulge in things that are sinful. She is embracing religion and it has been stunning to watch.

One thing that has truly become a blessing in the star's life has been the gym. She has been going to the gym a lot more often and she has been working hard on attaining her body goals. The gym can be extremely difficult to deal with at times. Lack of motivation can be a killer. However, that does not seem to be a problem for her. Instead, she is getting after it and looks better than ever before. In the video below, she can be seen doing a plethora of different workouts and killing each one.

Blac Chyna Is Getting After It

As for her physique, she looks leaned out and extremely muscular. Overall, you can tell that she has been putting a ton of work in as of late. Getting to this point from where she was before is certainly not easy. That said, you really have to hand it to Blac Chyna for what she has been able to accomplish over these past few months. No one really saw this coming, and she is making the most of her time. Hopefully, she is able to keep this up for the longterm.

Let us know what you think of Blac Chyna and her progress, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

