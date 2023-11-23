Blac Chyna Gets Up Close And Personal With Her Man In New Photo

While Blac Chyna's custody battle with Tyga has been unfolding largely in the public eye, she's been posing with her new man. Pictures of the pair hanging out outside made the rounds earlier this week. It's not the first time they've been spotted together but with her sporting a brand new look this one is making the rounds again. "Angela and her man outside boo’d up" the caption on a repost of the picture on The Neighborhood Talk reads.

In the comments, fans have mixed reactions. "She look just like us now" one of the top comments reads in reference to Blac Chyna's changed appearance. "So this is what she’s doing while Khloe is raising her daughter," another comment reads referencing some of the ongoing drama in her life. Thankfully, there are voices in the comments coming to her defense. "Nobody can ever win with y’all, she looks younger to me. I personally think the fillers were aging her and she barely wears makeup now so she looks a lot different," another one of the top comments reads. Check out the picture and variety of fan responses below.

Fans React To Blac Chyna Picture With Her Man

The newest updates in the explosive custody case between Tyga and Blac Chyna have been pretty mundane. Both were forced to complete court-ordered parenting courses which official documents say they've since done. Chyna has continued to claim that she is financially struggling and is looking for child support from Tyga on top of the custody requests.

The last time she spoke on the case itself was last month. She revealed publicly that she had hoped to end the case outside of court. "We could have just had a conversation," she said. But she subsequently claimed that Tyga was committed to taking the legal route to find a solution for the two parents. What do you think of the newest photo of Blac Chyna and her man making the rounds? Let us know in the comment section below.

