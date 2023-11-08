Blac Chyna Completes Court-Mandated Course Amid Tyga Custody Battle

Blac Chyna and Tyga have been engaged in a legal drama over custody of their child King Cairo since July. Chyna first filed a motion in court earlier this year in order to establish parenthood of the child and potentially collect child support. Tyga immediately hit back with claims that the action was disingenuous for on account of the fact that she waited 10 years to actually do it.

Now a new, though minor, development in the ongoing case is making its way public. According to Page Six, earlier this month Blac Chyna reportedly finished the "Our Children First" online course. The course is a piece of parental education that was reportedly court-mandated for her to take as a part of the ongoing legal proceedings. It comes as Chyna has doubled down on claims that she is financially struggling. Tyga has repeatedly described her requests for financial support as exaggerated.

Blac Chyna And Tyga's Custody War Rages On

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Tyga (L) and Blac Chyna attend a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on November 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The last time we heard about the custody battle was last month. Blac Chyna was reportedly seeking an avenue to settle the case outside of court. She claims that "we could have just had a conversation," but instead Tyga seems to want to continue pursuing a solution through the legal system.

That came just a few weeks after Tyga had made a request to the courts for primary custody of the pair's child. Chyna responded to the request, calling it "sad." She maintains that she's seeking a healthy co-parenting situation which she says would be the best for their child. Tyga has been largely quiet in public about the legal matters. What do you think of the newest developments in Blac Chyna and Tyga's custody proceedings? Let us know in the comment section below.

