Blac Chyna's OnlyFans Account Felt "Exploiting," Model Selling Content On Nudity-Free Platform Now

Few people have what it takes to navigate through a personal transformation like Angela White – also known as Blac Chyna – has in 2023. From dissolving the filler injections in her face to going back under the knife to reduce some of her past surgeries, the physical and mental changes we've seen in the mother of two recently are nothing short of inspiring. In the past, Chyna used to capitalize off her surgically enhanced hourglass figure by selling content on OnlyFans, but now, she's opening up about what led her to walk away from that lifestyle.

"OnlyFans was catered to exploiting myself," she told DailyMail today (December 1). "It was just exploiting myself to get obviously money, but it wasn't showing my authentic self," White reflected. Her account began at $10/month, though she later upped her price to $50 for the same subscription. Besides feeling like she was stepping out of her integrity, the reality star also doesn't want to encourage other women to sign up for the NSFW platform.

Blac Chyna Seeks to Empower Others on Passes

"If somebody sees me making whatever amount of money from OnlyFans, do you know how many other women are gonna go and run and do OnlyFans because they see that I'm making this money? That's a negative thing," she admitted. "I'm going to be accountable for that come Judgment Day. I'm gonna have to reckon with that." Instead of walking away from content creation entirely, Chyna is now selling things on Passes, a nudity-free site where she's focusing on sharing tips about business, spirituality, and motherhood, among other things.

While Blac Chyna continues to find new ways to raise her vibration, her mother, Tokyo Toni, unfortunately remains stuck in the same cycle of wreaking havoc online. Her latest targets are Beyonce and Blue Ivy, though another celebrity mom didn't hesitate to call her out for hating on the 11-year-old. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

