Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano's Adorable New Photos Prove They're Happier Than Ever

Recently, Blac Chyna took to social media to show off her relationship with boyfriend Derrick Milano, flaunting their love in a series of sweet photos. In her carousel, the two of them are seen in what appears to be a garage, posing in front of a bright red sports car. Milano holds Chyna close in the adorable shots, and the mother of two looks to be happier than ever.

After all, she's famously undergone quite the transformation in recent months, and is now boasting a more natural look. She's also celebrating over a year of sobriety, and has rekindled her relationship with God since converting to Christianity last year. "I thank God for giving me direction and purpose," one quote in the carousel reads. Fans and peers are thrilled for the businesswoman, whose career only seems to be looking up.

Read More: Blac Chyna's Dating History: From Tyga To Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano

In the photos, Chyna is seen rocking some distressed denim, a simple white tank, and a pair of black heels. Her Grammy Award-winning boyfriend wears a pair of sporty navy pants and a brightly patterned t-shirt. He dropped an "I love you" in her comments section, adding a couple of romantic heart emojis. Blac Chyna isn't the only one putting their love on full display these days, however.

At the end of his last month, Milano took to Instagram to share his own adorable relationship post, telling followers how much the D.C. native means to him. "This amazing woman here got me closer to GOD, my family, friends & so much more," he wrote. "She gets me to understand my worth, who I am & has elevated my mindset in so many ways. This has been the happiest I’ve felt in years." What do you think of Blac Chyna's new photos with her boyfriend Derrick Milano? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blac Chyna's Body Looks Seriously Shredded In New Gym Video

[Via]