Is Blac Chyna Single? Model’s New Photo With Derrick Milano Suggests Not

Blac Chyna has been implementing some seriously big changes in her life this year. She bravely documented her journey to reverse several plastic surgery procedures, including butt injections, breast implants, and facial fillers. In addition to that, the mother of two endured the pain of having her Baphomet tattoo lasered off and has been spending plenty of time getting more shredded than ever before in the gym. Thanks to all the work she's putting in on healing, it looks like Chyna may have a new love in her life.

On Monday (September 25), the beauty mogul's Instagram feed lit up with a new photo of her and a man gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Rather than keep his identity a secret, Chyna proudly tagged him, confirming his identity as rapper/songwriter Derrick Milano. The former OnlyFans creator didn't specifically claim him as her lover in the caption, though he did drop by the comments to write, "Mine ♾️," quickly clearing up any speculation about his role in her life.

Blac Chyna Seemingly Introduces Her New Boo to the World

Several of the reality star's friends and fans appear to be in support of her and Milano coupling up, including Amber Rose. The blonde beauty left a row of heart-eyes emojis beneath the photo, while others let Chyna know that they're cheering for her to win. "I pray this is the real one for you, 'cause I'm rooting for ya girl. Don't let anyone clout off your name," one follower urged her. "One thing Angela gon do Is get a man. Yassss y’all cute ❤️," another chimed in.

2023 has brought Angela White a new body, and a new man, but that doesn't mean she can forget about those from her past just yet. Seeing as she shares children with both Tyga and Rob Kardashian, both stars will remain in her inner circle for the foreseeable future. Blac Chyna is currently caught up in the midst of a custody battle with the former, which you can read all about at the link below.

