Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia And Dementia

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding Wendy Williams amid her fall from grace in recent years. The 59-year-old has largely been out of the spotlight amid long-standing rumours of a health crisis. Today (February 22), her team is speaking out on Williams' behalf, giving pop culture fanatics long-awaited answers regarding her erratic behaviour and noticeably different appearance. As USA Today reports, a statement confirms that the New Jersey native is battling several mental conditions as of 2023. "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine," reps wrote.

"Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," they further added. "In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive phasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)." According to their message, the former is "a condition affecting language and communication abilities," while the latter is "a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions." Both have already "presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," likely explaining her departure from the public eye.

Read More: Wendy Williams Reportedly In Treatment Facility For "Cognitive Issues"

Wendy Williams Receives Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis

Ahead of Thursday's news, members of Williams' family began speaking out on her condition and where their relationships with her stand now. "We've all seen the images over the last few months and, really, few years of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt." niece Alex Finnie told People. The outlet says the entertainer stays at an undisclosed care facility now, where Williams is able to contact her loved ones, but they're unable to reach out first.

News of Wendy Williams' deteriorating condition is sad, but we'll always have fond memories of the controversial media personality to look back on. She's been a part of numerous industry beefs throughout her career, including several with our favourite rappers. Look back on some of those at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 7 Times Wendy Williams Had Beef With Rappers

[Via] [Via]