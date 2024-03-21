"Where Is Wendy Williams?" Creators Defend Documentary, Claim Williams And Team Consented

The court filings for the attempted injunction of Where Is Wendy Williams? show that both Williams and her guardian consented to the documentary. Furthermore, executive producer Mark Ford claimed to not be aware of Williams' dementia diagnosis until filming was nearly complete. Additionally, Ford cited the Britney Spears conservatorship as the "driving force" behind the documentary, which he claimed was about giving fans transparency.

Ultimately, the previously-given consent of Williams and her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, appears to be the factor that led the presiding judge to rule against the injunction. However, the documentary has been widely panned by fans, who now agree that it should not have been aired. Do you think they should have shelved Where Is Wendy Williams? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Wendy Williams' Son Served An Eviction Notice Over Unpaid Rent

Wendy Williams' Bank Account Reportedly Paying Out To Multiple People Despite Freeze

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Wendy Williams is seen walking in soho on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Elsewhere, per RadarOnline, the amount of money in Williams' frozen Wells Fargo account is reportedly "unknown" after figures relating to her guardianship have been paid out from the account. “You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy’s finances," an inside source told the outlet.

However, the news comes amid major restructuring for the TV icon's team. Publicist Shawn Zanotti has reportedly been out of her role with Williams since May 2023. Meanwhile, manager Will Selby, who featured heavily in Where Is Wendy Williams?, reportedly no longer works for Williams in an official capacity. The news about Selby especially comes as a shock. As recently as last month, he was confirmed to still be working for her. Williams reportedly remains in a cognitive treatment facility in Florida following her dementia diagnosis. Her family have stated on a number of occasions that they have struggled to see her during this period.

Read More: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants 2 Years Of Back Payments From Divorce Settlement

[via]