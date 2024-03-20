Wendy Williams' Son Served An Eviction Notice Over Unpaid Rent

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Williams Jr, has been served an eviction notice by his apartment building in Miami. Williams Jr reportedly missed his February rent and now owes the building over $4000. Williams is the TV host's only son. It's unclear how long he has lived in Miami and whether he moved along with the rest of his family.

The news comes amid a story suggesting financial impropriety in Williams' life. Per RadarOnline, the amount of money in Wendy Williams' frozen Wells Fargo account is reportedly "unknown" after figures relating to her guardianship have been paid out from the account. “You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy’s finances," an inside source told the outlet. There was reportedly $40 to $50 million in the account at the time of the freeze.

Where Is Wendy Williams? Airs Despite Legal Challenge

Meanwhile, Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams? aired despite a legal challenge to block the program. Just days before its late February premiere, Williams' filed a lawsuit to block Lifetime from airing the show. Sabrina Morrissey petitioned a judge for a restraining order. However, the move was unsuccessful. Despite this, fans agreed after watching the show that it should not have been aired. The documentary was widely criticized before it aired, including from the likes of Charlamagne Tha God.

Despite this, fans were confused as to why a white attorney is Williams' guardian, as opposed to a member of Williams' family. "Wendy has a son, a brother, a father and a sister that is an attorney. How is this happening, why can’t one of them be her guardian? Who’s advising the son, he’s her next of kin, there has to be some rights he has! Smh, I hate seeing this happen to her. Smh," one person noted. "Her son needs to fight to be made her guardian. How is this woman I'll and her guardian is letting her drink entire bottles in her bedroom," added another.

