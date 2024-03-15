Wendy Williams' Guardian Shares New Details Of Her Condition In Unsealed Docuseries Lawsuit

Fans have been up in arms about Lifetime's new docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? since before it was even released. Early previews gave viewers an intimate look at some of the personality's most vulnerable moments. She opened up about her financial struggles, clashed with her staff, and more. It didn't help that only days before the first episode of the doc came out, it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia in 2023. Of course, this prompted even more suspicion that the icon was exploited by producers, though they deny knowing of her diagnosis before filming.

Last month, Williams' temporary guardian Sabrina Morrissey filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company in an attempt to prevent the doc from coming out. Ultimately, her attempt was unsuccessful. Now, however, previously sealed documents from the suit have been unveiled. The docs reveal details of Williams' current condition, as well as Morrissey's argument.

Sabrina Morrissey Claims Wendy Williams Needs Daily Supervision

In her suit, Morrissey claimed that Williams wasn't capable of handling her own business affairs when she signed the contract. She also said Williams couldn't handle her executive producer role to ensure she was portrayed in a dignified light. According to her, Williams needs constant supervision to "ensure her safety, well-being, and comfort, and to preserve her dignity."

Morrissey maintains that the docuseries was pitched to her as an uplifting comeback story. She also claims that she believed she'd have an opportunity to watch the final cut before it aired. Obviously, that didn't happen, and countless fans and peers think producers did the beloved talk show host dirty. What do you think of Where Is Wendy Williams? What about her guardian's unsealed lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

