Kevin Hunter Threatens To Expose Blac Chyna Amid Wendy Williams Documentary Backlash

Hunter accuses Williams' celebrity friends of "enabling" her.

Alize Presents : "The Live Wendy Williams Experience" - October 7, 2006

It's no secret that Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries has caused a lot of controversy, and recently, her ex-husband decided to hop online to chime in. Kevin Hunter, whose divorce from Williams was finalized in 2020, took to Instagram earlier this week to respond to some of the backlash he's been receiving since the doc came out. He fired back at critics with full force. Hunter even dragged the beloved former talk show host's friend Angela White, FKA Blac Chyna, into the mix.

"All of you miserable humans and women on my page are gonna be very mad, but for the smart people… Who understand the plight of: I’m not trying to play victim. Again, I take full accountability [and] a lot of you still don’t know what’s going on, and you still won’t know what’s going on,” he explained.

Kevin Hunter Accuses Wendy Williams' Celebrity Peers Of "Enabling" Her

Hunter didn't stop there, however. He went on to accuse Williams' celebrity peers of enabling her, specifically White. “So I don’t know what the display was for — all of the people who were involved, the celebrities. Half of them were involved in enabling her,” he said. “So, Blac Chyna, you need to go sit down before I air you out and let people know what you really did.” While it remains unclear exactly what Hunter seemingly plans to expose White for, social media users aren't here for it. Countless commenters are accusing him of taking advantage of his ex, whose dementia and aphasia diagnoses recently became public. Some also suspect he's just using the documentary debacle for clout.

What do you think of Kevin Hunter's reaction to Where Is Wendy Williams? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving online? What about him calling out Blac Chyna? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

