Tyga And Blac Chyna Drop Custody Battle, Agree To Joint Custody

Since last year, rapper Tyga and model Blac Chyna began a custody battle over their son King. At first, things seemed pretty hostile as stories leaked out into the media of dissonance between the pair. One memorable story claimed that Chyna was attempting to settle things outside of court, but the rapper refused. As a part of the custody feud, both parents were required to take court-mandated parenting classes, which they both completed last year.

News of their legal battle has slowed down quite a bit since then. Back in December, it was reported that the pair were close to a solution but the legal process itself took a few months. Now the two have formally agreed on a solution to their custody dispute. The pair have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their son while also settling matters like visitation and attorney fees. The full details of their agreement aren't available but it appears to be about as amicable an ending to the situation as possible. Check out what is known about their agreement below.

Tyga And Blac Chyna End Custody Battle

Last month, Tyga made a surprise appearance on one of the biggest tours of 2024 so far. He joined Nicki Minaj on stage during an early stop on her Pink Friday 2 world tour, which just made a pair of stops in Canada. Afterwards Minaj showed the "Taste" rapper some love on social media thanking him for joining her on stage.

Another strange story that spawned from the couples custody battle was their son King's baptism. Attendees reportedly had to sign a hefty non-disclosure agreement just to get in. The agreement allegedly included $500k in fines for anybody who broke the agreement and shared information or video from the event. What do you think of Tyga and Black Chyna ending their custody battle with seemingly amicable results? Do you think the agreement they settled on is more of a victory for one parent than another? Let us know in the comment section below.

