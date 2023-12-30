Tyga & Blac Chyna Will Fine Attendees Of Their Son's Baptism $500k For Violating NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna will have no patience for attendees of their son, King Cairo’s baptism who plan on spilling details on the internet. According to Page Six, they're making guests sign a non-disclosure agreement that carries a $500,000 fine if violated. The agreement also mandates that signees not speak badly about the couple afterward. Furthermore, the couple will be allowed to inspect all electronic devices brought into the space.

Tyga and Chyna finally settled their custody dispute over the 11-year-old, earlier this month. The decision to have their son baptized comes after Chyna did so herself back in March. She also now uses her legal name, Angela White, to refer to herself.

Tyga Celebrates His Birthday With Blac Chyna

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 18: Blac Chyna and Tyga during his birthday dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on November 18, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Chyna recently reflected on the custody battle during an interview with The Viall Files in October, revealing that she thinks the matter could've been resolved sooner. “For the first four years of Kingy’s life, I had him Monday through Friday,” she said. “And then that’s when I had became pregnant with Dream [her daughter with Robert Kardashian Jr.]. And it was like, the school and [being] pregnant and [in] a new relationship — it was a lot for me. So then that’s when our schedules had changed. You [Tyga] have obviously more money than me. Why can’t we just settle this stuff outside of court, like [by] talking to you? He didn’t wanna do that, so now I have to go to court. We just both don’t need this. … The whole world’s watching, and it’s like, ‘We could’ve just had a conversation, man.’”

By the terms of their recent agreement, Tyga will not have to pay child support and both parents will maintain joint legal and physical custody. The two originally dated from 2011 through 2014. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyga and Blac Chyna's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

