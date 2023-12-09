Blac Chyna & Tyga Reportedly Resolve Custody Battle

Things are looking up for Blac Chyna and her ex Tyga, as the two of them have finally settled their longwinded custody dispute over their son, King Cairo. According to sources who reportedly spoke with TMZ, they resolved things amicably. Now, both parents will have rights when it comes to making decisions for King's sake.

Blac Chyna will spend weekends with the 11-year-old, while Tyga will care for him for the remainder of the week. Additionally, the court is said to have ordered them not to speak badly about one another around their son. While this is sure to mitigate some of the tension that's been brewing between them in recent months, they'll also be enrolling in a program that will monitor their communication regarding co-parenting. Further, Tyga won't have to pay child support, which Chyna requested back in August when she filed for custody of King.

Read More: Blac Chyna Flexes Body Transformation In New Workout Video: Watch

Blac Chyna & Tyga Settle Things Amicably

Blac Chyna and Tyga during his birthday dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on November 18, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Things got messy after Chyna filed, with her mother Tokyo Toni weighing in on Instagram. "@tyga you should be paying child support," she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself." Tyga later responded to Blac Chyna's request, claiming that there's no reason for him to pay child support when he cares for King during the majority of the week and pays for his schooling.

Tyga eventually filed for sole custody of the child, and Chyna revealed that she would have preferred to work things out without getting the courts involved. According to her, aside from the resources they had to expend on the legal proceedings, she also didn't want to battle her ex in the public eye. She claims that he refused to talk things out, however. Luckily, the co-parents seem to have now reached an agreement. What do you think of Blac Chyna and Tyga finally settling their custody dispute? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blac Chyna's OnlyFans Account Felt "Exploiting," Model Selling Content On Nudity-Free Platform Now

[Via]