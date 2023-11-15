Tyga Completes Court-Ordered Parenting Class Amid Blac Chyna Custody Battle

Earlier today, it was reported that Tyga has officially completed his court-ordered online parenting class amid he and Blac Chyna's custody battle over their son, King Cairo. The news comes only days after Blac Chyna reportedly completed her own parenting class, a requirement for custody disputes. The reality star filed for joint custody of the 11-year-old back in July. She also requested that the artist start paying her child support, claiming that she's yet to see any since the child was born.

He fired back, claiming that there's no reason he should have to pay her. According to him, he cares for King Cairo throughout most of the week, in addition to paying $40K per year for the child's schooling. In response to Chyna's filing, Tyga also filed for full custody of their son. Blac Chyna claimed that she didn't know where his filing was coming from, calling it "sad." She further expressed interest in developing a healthy co-parenting relationship with the performer, as she feels it's what's best for the elementary schooler.

Blac Chyna & Tyga's Custody Battle Continues

Blac Chyna and Tyga during his birthday dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on November 18, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Reportedly, Blac Chyna also wanted to settle their dispute outside of court, but her former partner refused. "You have obviously more money than me," she explained on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast in October. "Why can’t we just settle this stuff outside of court, like [by] talking to you? He didn’t wanna do that, so now I have to go to court... We both don't need this... The whole world's watching, and it's like, 'We could've just had a conversation, man.'"

