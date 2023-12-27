Tyga And Black Chyna Allegedly Having Guests At Their Son's Baptism Sign NDAs

After a few months of back and forth in a legal custody battle, Tyga and Blac Chyna appear to have settled things. Chyna had publicly claimed that the she had made numerous attempts to settle things amicably outside of court, but her rapper ex was insistent on taking the legal route. Whether or not that public testimony helped or not is unclear, but the two appear to have settled things. Earlier this month, news broke that the pair had resolved things. They took the out-of-court route to decide on a custody agreement which allegedly has Chyna seeing their child every weekend.

Now a few weeks after that resolution, the pair are coming together for their son King's baptism. But according to Hollywood Unlocked, the pair are making guests sign hefty non-disclosure agreements. The leaked papers they shared claim that guests looking to leak any information from the baptism would have to pay $500k. The documents also claim that guests will have all of their electronic devices confiscated and stored for the extent of the baptism. What isn't clear is why exactly the parents are so worried about any videos or info leaking from the event. Check out snippets of the agreement guests will have to sign below.

Read More: Blac Chyna Calls Tyga's Primary Custody Request "Sad"

Tyga And Black Chyna's Son Having NDA Baptism

In the comments fans react to the NDA's expensive clause. "What the h*ll is gonna be popping off at this baptism," one fan asks. "If you can’t even trust people without this NDA being signed … why would you invite them to witness this sacrament to begin with," another fan suggests.

Earlier this year, Tyga and YG teamed up for a new project. While it was technically labeled as a "playlist" it featured plenty of new material. Hit Me When You Leave The Klub also featured Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst. What do you think of Blac Chyna and Tyga making guests sign non-disclosure agreements just to attend their son's baptism? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tyga & Blac Chyna Relationship Timeline

[Via]