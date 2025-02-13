Wendy Williams Accuses Son Of Messing Her Money Up

Wendy Williams Promotes Her "Wendy Williams &amp; Friends For The Record Tour" During An Event For SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Wendy Williams blames son for her money issues

In a new interview, Wendy Williams claims her son, Kevin, is responsible for some of her current money issues. During an appearance on 2 Angry Men, the podcast hosted by Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, Wendy was asked if seeing Kevin would be uncomfortable. She handled the question gracefully, expressing her excitement about reconnecting with him. Meanwhile, court documents suggest the guardianship judge shares Wendy’s concerns. In a ruling from September, the judge acknowledged Kevin’s apology for past missteps but remained unconvinced he could protect his mother from potential financial exploitation.

The TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy documentary offers a stark look at her current reality. Living in an assisted facility, she’s confined to a fifth-floor room with no internet access, minimal fresh air, and virtually no outside contact. She describes it as feeling like a prisoner. Doctors previously diagnosed Wendy with Frontotemporal Dementia, a condition that typically worsens over time. Yet, her recent interviews reveal a clearer, more composed version of herself compared to how she appeared in a past Lifetime docuseries. Now, she faces another medical evaluation, one that could reshape the legal battle over her independence.

Who Is Kevin Hunter Jr?

Kevin Hunter Jr. is the only son of media personality Wendy Williams and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Born in 2000, Kevin grew up in the spotlight as Wendy’s career soared, but he largely stayed out of public controversies until recent years. Kevin has been a strong presence in his mother’s life, often advocating for her well-being. However, their relationship became strained amid Wendy’s financial and health struggles. In 2022, reports surfaced that Wendy’s court-appointed guardianship stemmed in part from concerns over Kevin’s handling of her finances. Some insiders claimed he mismanaged funds, while others suggested he was simply trying to support her during a difficult time.

Despite the allegations, Wendy has expressed love for her son and continues to seek a relationship with him. As Wendy fights to regain control of her life, her relationship with Kevin remains in flux. Whether they can rebuild trust remains uncertain, but their bond as mother and son endures.

