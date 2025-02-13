Wendy Williams Accuses Son Of Messing Her Money Up

In a new interview, Wendy Williams claims her son, Kevin, is responsible for some of her current money issues. During an appearance on 2 Angry Men, the podcast hosted by Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, Wendy was asked if seeing Kevin would be uncomfortable. She handled the question gracefully, expressing her excitement about reconnecting with him. Meanwhile, court documents suggest the guardianship judge shares Wendy’s concerns. In a ruling from September, the judge acknowledged Kevin’s apology for past missteps but remained unconvinced he could protect his mother from potential financial exploitation.

The TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy documentary offers a stark look at her current reality. Living in an assisted facility, she’s confined to a fifth-floor room with no internet access, minimal fresh air, and virtually no outside contact. She describes it as feeling like a prisoner. Doctors previously diagnosed Wendy with Frontotemporal Dementia, a condition that typically worsens over time. Yet, her recent interviews reveal a clearer, more composed version of herself compared to how she appeared in a past Lifetime docuseries. Now, she faces another medical evaluation, one that could reshape the legal battle over her independence.

Who Is Kevin Hunter Jr?

Kevin Hunter Jr. is the only son of media personality Wendy Williams and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Born in 2000, Kevin grew up in the spotlight as Wendy’s career soared, but he largely stayed out of public controversies until recent years. Kevin has been a strong presence in his mother’s life, often advocating for her well-being. However, their relationship became strained amid Wendy’s financial and health struggles. In 2022, reports surfaced that Wendy’s court-appointed guardianship stemmed in part from concerns over Kevin’s handling of her finances. Some insiders claimed he mismanaged funds, while others suggested he was simply trying to support her during a difficult time.