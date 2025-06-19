Wendy Williams has confirmed to TMZ that she isn't involved in her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's new lawsuit to get her out of her guardianship. Speaking with the outlet over the phone, she theorized it could be a money grab. Hunter filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that the guardianship “has become a weapon, not a shield.”

He alleges that Williams' court-appointed guardians have “abused, neglected, and defrauded" her. "The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," the lawsuit reads.

Hunter even calls out Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, specifically. “Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations," the filing claims. "Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended."

With the lawsuit, Hunter is seeking $250 million in damages. It lists 22 counts against multiple plaintiffs, while claiming Williams has lost out on tons of money. This includes “approximately $20 million per year in earnings, her $80 million dollar estate, her $4 million dollar condominium, personal goods in excess of $10 million, and severe reputational harm.”

Wendy Williams Now

Williams and Hunter's marriage lasted for 21 years from 1999 until 2020. In the time since their divorce, Williams has been diagnosed with Graves disease, frontal temporal dementia, and progressive aphasia. In turn, she's been living at a luxury senior living facility in New York City. At the home, she has made headlines for making several allegations about the living conditions in recent months.