Wendy Williams Suggests Kevin Hunter's Lawsuit Over Her Guardianship Is A Money Grab

BY Cole Blake 168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite on August 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Kevin Hunter is seeking $250 million in damages with his bombshell lawsuit to get Wendy Williams out of her guardianship.

Wendy Williams has confirmed to TMZ that she isn't involved in her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's new lawsuit to get her out of her guardianship. Speaking with the outlet over the phone, she theorized it could be a money grab. Hunter filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that the guardianship “has become a weapon, not a shield.”

He alleges that Williams' court-appointed guardians have “abused, neglected, and defrauded" her. "The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," the lawsuit reads.

Hunter even calls out Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, specifically. “Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations," the filing claims. "Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended."

With the lawsuit, Hunter is seeking $250 million in damages. It lists 22 counts against multiple plaintiffs, while claiming Williams has lost out on tons of money. This includes “approximately $20 million per year in earnings, her $80 million dollar estate, her $4 million dollar condominium, personal goods in excess of $10 million, and severe reputational harm.”

Read More: Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit To Get Her Out Of Guardianship

Wendy Williams Now

Williams and Hunter's marriage lasted for 21 years from 1999 until 2020. In the time since their divorce, Williams has been diagnosed with Graves disease, frontal temporal dementia, and progressive aphasia. In turn, she's been living at a luxury senior living facility in New York City. At the home, she has made headlines for making several allegations about the living conditions in recent months.

Back in March, a psychiatrist examined Williams and gave her a 10 out of 10 on a "capacity test." According to TMZ, the psych exam used several questions to determine if she was alert and oriented.

Read More: Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Ready To Reveal Everything To Gayle King

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Daniel's Leather Fashion Show Featuring Dame Dash Relationships Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit To Get Her Out Of Guardianship 1057
Hot 97 Who's Next Live With Jacquees, Elijah The boy And Jay Watts Pop Culture Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Looking Confident Before $112K Court Battle 23.5K
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin TV Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Was "Overpaid" $112K In Divorce, Her Guardian Alleges 1.8K
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A&E For Allegedly “Humiliating And Exploiting” Her 1005