Wendy Williams made a surprise appearance at Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday, as caught by TMZ. She stepped out to support her friend and designer, Mel Maxi, who put together her look for the trip. She rocked a white and black top tucked into matching shorts with a Yankee cap.

"This is amazing okay. This is totally designed by you with the exception of my sneakers," she said to Maxi in a video published by TMZ. "He did this specifically for me... I don't know if you can see this, but this is really hand done. That's what he does for a living. I've known him for a very long time. He's been doing clothing for me for a very long time." She went on to reveal that Maxi would be lecturing at the university.

Williams appears to be in great spirits throughout the video, which ends with a nearby fan shouting out her love for the former talk show host. "Thank you!" she yells back.

Kevin Hunter's Lawsuit

The day-trip up to Columbia University for Wendy Williams comes after her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, recently filed a massive lawsuit in an effort to get her out of her guardianship. Hunter alleges in his filing that the dynamic “has become a weapon, not a shield," according to Page Six.

"The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple. Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit lists 22 counts against multiple plaintiffs, while alleging Williams has lost out on tons of money. In turn, Hunter is seeking $250 million in damages.