Wendy Williams Is "Fully Intact" After Scoring 10/10 On Psych Exam

Folks have been rallying around Wendy Williams across the internet and according to this update, it sounds like things are trending in the right direction. Per sources close with TMZ, the talk show host is officially "alert and oriented" after acing a psych evaluation. It was conducted in one-on-one fashion with a psychiatrist who was with her for the day. She was transferred from her assisted living facility in New York Monday morning/afternoon, a place she calls "prison." Williams set this entire plan in motion after tossing a note out of her fifth-story room to a herd of paparazzi, per Page Six. It read, "Help! Wendy!!"

That is when the NYPD arrived at her building to perform a wellness check. Afterwards, authorities escorted Wendy Williams into an ambulance. The emergency vehicle took her to Lenox Hill Hospital, which is where her "capacity test" was administered. It included 10 questions that essentially determine if someone, Wendy, in this case, can make day-to-day decisions. Eating, drinking, getting dressed, etc. She absolutely crushed it and that is huge for her chances to achieving her independence. Per TMZ, the test score is going to be sent over to the judge presiding over her guardianship case.

Wendy Williams Guardianship

Speaking of which, Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has continuously been pushing the idea that she's not getting better. Overall, it's been making things harder for the TV personality. She has already been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia; results she got back around this time last year. Unfortunately, this recent psych test did not have anything to do with correcting what she believes is a misdiagnosis.