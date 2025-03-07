Wendy Williams Seeks A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina To End Her Guardianship

Wendy Williams has controversially been under guardianship since around 2022 due to her various health issues, including aphasia and fronto-temporal dementia. But via various recent interviews and media statements, she's making it clear that she wants to get out of her situation. The television and radio personality, per TMZ, is looking for a lawyer who can help her get out of her guardianship, and she's apparently looking at none other that attorney Joe Tacopina. You may recognize his name as the man who represented A$AP Rocky in his assault trial earlier this year, which resulted in Rocky's acquittal.

Furthermore, Joe Tacopnia recently appeared on the 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos. He revealed that Wendy Williams or her team reached out to him to represent her in a case to get out of her guardianship. Although Tacopina didn't give the most clear answer as to what his thoughts on that hypothetical are, he did sympathize with Wendy after watching the Saving Wendy doc from TMZ on Tubi and learning more about her situation, labeling her case as an injustice that has unrightfully restricted and imprisoned her.

Who Is Joe Tacopina?

What's more is that, in the middle of this 2 Angry Men podcast episode, Harvey received a text from an alleged member of Wendy Williams' camp. The message included a new Vanity Fair article in which the outlet spoke with her guardian Sabrina Morrissey. "Nobody's saying that Wendy can't leave a building," Morrissey claimed, which set Harvey off. Williams claimed that she was only allowed to get fresh air twice 30 days before an interview for dentist appointments. It's all very "he said, she said" at the moment, but that will probably change. We hadn't seen many developments in this situations without her own perspective, and she wants to change that.

For those unaware, Joe Tacopina is an experienced lawyer who not only represented A$AP Rocky recently, but also has strong ties to the worlds of Roc Nation and Jay-Z. Perhaps another look at Wendy Williams' predicament will convince him to take charge. But Tacopina's probably busy with other things, too. We will see whether or not this guardianship dispute goes to court and what other allegations surface.