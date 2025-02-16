Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance At Miami Airport In New Footage Amid Guardianship Battle

Fans have been worried about Wendy Williams lately, amid reports that the beloved former talk show host is "permanently incapacitated." She was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia in May of 2023, and has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. Williams is currently staying at an assisted living facility in New York City. According to her, however, she has no reason to be there.

TMZ dropped a new documentary about the situation on Tubi earlier this month. It includes a rare interview with Williams herself. She described feeling like a prisoner, claiming that she's only allowed to leave the assisted living facility with permission. Williams also claimed that she doesn't have internet access, is unable to receive phone calls, and is barely allowed visits. For obvious reasons, this has sparked a lot of questions about the guardianship, and whether or not Williams is an alleged victim.

Read More: Wendy Williams Accuses Son Of Messing Her Money Up

Who Is Wendy Williams' Guardian?

While this is still up for debate, Williams was recently spotted at a Florida airport. Fortunately, she appeared to be in good spirits. In footage obtained by TMZ, she's seen cruising around on a mobility scooter with a big smile on her face. Reportedly, she's in town to celebrate her father's 94th birthday, a visit she was granted permission for earlier this month. Clearly, she's feeling much better now that she's gotten a small taste of the outside world, and supporters are glad to see it. The hopeful footage arrives just a few days after it was reported that Williams signed an affidavit asking a judge to end her guardianship. In the affidavit, she says that she's not actually suffering from dementia, despite doctors' claims.