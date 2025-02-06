Wendy Williams’ Guardian Requests New Medical Evaluation After Viral Interview Raises Questions

Wendy Williams fans have had a lot of questions about the personality's health in recent months. In January, she called into The Breakfast Club for a rare interview, during which she discussed her guardianship. The former talk show host insisted that she's not suffering from anything that would require a guardianship, despite previous reports that her dementia and aphasia diagnoses have left her "incapacitated."

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams explained at the time. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." Now, her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey has told a judge that Williams should undergo a new medical evaluation in order to provide transparency regarding her mental capacity. Morrissey thinks it "would be prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field." Until that's conducted, she believes it'd be best to pause the lawsuit against A&E over Lifetime's controversial docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?

Why Is Wendy Williams In A Guardianship?

She appears confident that Williams undergoing another evaluation will not change anything, however. "The Guardian has no interest in pursuing litigation in the extremely unlikely event that the new medical examination finds that [Wendy] somehow now has the mental capacity to direct the A&E matter," the filing reads. Morrissey's letter also clarified that doctors at Weill Cornell Medical Center were the ones who initially diagnosed Williams. She notes that Justice Sokoloff was the one who ruled Williams "incapacitated."

Countless social media users have weighed in on all of this, including Meek Mill. Yesterday, he took to X to reveal that he and Williams previously lived in the same apartment building. According to him, this is nothing new. "This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023," he wrote. "I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don’t look right when she getting picked up on god!"