Wendy Williams Claims Her Court-Ordered Guardian Sold Her Cats

Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Wendy Williams says she misses her cats.

Wendy Williams says her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, took away her cats, Chit Chat and My Way. She revealed the tragic story during a rare interview with The Breakfast Club, earlier this month. Williams originally rescued the cats back in 2019.

“I no longer have my cats," Williams said, "I had no idea that they actually took my cats, I wanted my cats with me, you understand? I talked to my guardian person and she told me that the cats are gone, I said, ‘You mean they are gone gone gone gone gone?’ Chit Chat and My Way, my twin cats, they're gone.” A source for PEOPLE told the outlet that "due to her dementia she forgot about the cats and at one point she said she doesn’t give a f--- about them. Now she wants them back."

Wendy Williams Speaks With Charlamagne Tha God

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams described being in a conservatorship as feeling like being in "prison." She told Charlamagne: "I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." She added that the "system is broken," and compared her treatment to "emotional abuse."

The interview also featured Williams' niece, Alex, who provided more insight into the facility where the former talk show host is living. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible." Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

