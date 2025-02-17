Wendy Williams' Alleged Alcohol Consumption Sends Her To Memory Unit Of Assisted Living Facility

2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film &amp; Television)
The move apparently didn't have to do with her memory.

Wendy Williams has reportedly moved to the memory unit of the assisted living facility that she's been residing in for eight months. According to TMZ, the iconic talk show host allegedly consumed too much alcohol in the building's restaurant. The outlet spoke with an employee of the residence who claims she originally did not have restrictions on her movement throughout the facility, but began ordering too many drinks at the restaurant. In the new wing of the facility, Williams won't have free access to the rest of the building.

The update comes after Williams spoke with The Breakfast Club about her situation in a rare interview, last month. “I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison,” she said of the care facility. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

What's Wrong With Wendy Williams?

Williams is currently dealing with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia after a diagnosis in 2023. According to the employee who spoke with TMZ, the move to a memory care unit doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time," they said. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."

During the interview with The Breakfast Club, Williams also introduced her niece Alex, gave some more insight into the situaiton. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible."

[Via]

