Wendy Williams' Alleged Alcohol Consumption Sends Her To Memory Unit Of Assisted Living Facility

Wendy Williams has reportedly moved to the memory unit of the assisted living facility that she's been residing in for eight months. According to TMZ, the iconic talk show host allegedly consumed too much alcohol in the building's restaurant. The outlet spoke with an employee of the residence who claims she originally did not have restrictions on her movement throughout the facility, but began ordering too many drinks at the restaurant. In the new wing of the facility, Williams won't have free access to the rest of the building.

The update comes after Williams spoke with The Breakfast Club about her situation in a rare interview, last month. “I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison,” she said of the care facility. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

What's Wrong With Wendy Williams?

Williams is currently dealing with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia after a diagnosis in 2023. According to the employee who spoke with TMZ, the move to a memory care unit doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time," they said. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."