Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Lawyer Provides Update On Her Health After Viral Interview

It's been a worrisome few months for Wendy Williams fans, as early last year, it was revealed that the beloved former talk show host had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Shortly after, Lifetime released its controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? which quickly raised even more concerns. The doc showcased some of the personality's most vulnerable moments. It also left viewers questioning whether or not she was well enough to consent to filming.

Her guardian Sabrina Morrissey later described her as "permanently incapacitated" in a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company, A+E Networks. Since then, however, there have been conflicting reports about Williams' mental state. Finally, supporters got to hear from her directly earlier this week during a rare interview on The Breakfast Club. She opened up about her guardianship, Diddy's case, and more.

Roberta Kaplan Says Wendy Williams Has Good And Bad Days

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," she explained at the time. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." Williams' niece Alex also joined her for the interview, corroborating her story. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," Alex said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight."