Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Lawyer Provides Update On Her Health After Viral Interview

BY Caroline Fisher 832 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BODEGA x DIESEL - The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop Party
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Wendy Williams attends BODEGA x DIESEL: The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop Party at La Otra on December 05, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Diesel)
Wendy Williams recently admitted that she feels like she's in "prison."

It's been a worrisome few months for Wendy Williams fans, as early last year, it was revealed that the beloved former talk show host had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Shortly after, Lifetime released its controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? which quickly raised even more concerns. The doc showcased some of the personality's most vulnerable moments. It also left viewers questioning whether or not she was well enough to consent to filming.

Her guardian Sabrina Morrissey later described her as "permanently incapacitated" in a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company, A+E Networks. Since then, however, there have been conflicting reports about Williams' mental state. Finally, supporters got to hear from her directly earlier this week during a rare interview on The Breakfast Club. She opened up about her guardianship, Diddy's case, and more.

Read More: Wendy Williams Shares Shocking Prediction About Diddy’s Case In Rare Interview

Roberta Kaplan Says Wendy Williams Has Good And Bad Days
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere
Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," she explained at the time. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." Williams' niece Alex also joined her for the interview, corroborating her story. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," Alex said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight."

Now, Williams' guardianship's attorney Roberta Kaplan has given TMZ a brief update on her health. According to Kaplan, Williams is still suffering from dementia and aphasia and is cognitively impaired, despite what she and her niece claimed during the interview. She added that due to the degenerative nature of the disease, she will require care for the remainder of her life. Kaplan also says that Williams has good and bad days, which could explain why she seemed so sharp on The Breakfast Club.

Read More: Wendy Williams Compares Conservatorship To "Prison" In Rare Emotional Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Pop Culture Wendy Williams Claims Her Court-Ordered Guardian Sold Her Cats 265
Daniel's Leather Fashion Show Featuring Dame Dash Pop Culture Wendy Williams Compares Conservatorship To "Prison" In Rare Emotional Interview 282
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A&E For Allegedly “Humiliating And Exploiting” Her 953
Chiara Boni - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Pop Culture Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused Of Mishandling $400K For Controversial Documentary 954