Charlamagne Tha God Shuts Down Reports That Wendy Williams Is “Incapacitated”

BYCaroline Fisher230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere Of Mini-Documentary New Cash Order
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order at Lightbox on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave Wendy Williams fans a hopeful update.

Fans have been worried about Wendy Williams for months now, largely due to Lifetime's controversial docuseries about the believed former talk show host. Shortly before the doc was released, it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. The situation only got worse from there, with rumors that she was "stuck" in a treatment facility unable to be with loved ones flying.

In December, her supporters were delighted to see footage of her at her son's graduation ceremony circulating online. She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and sitting with family. We In Miami podcast host Stunt Lifestyle later shared footage of Williams giving out gifts and chatting with her nephew. "She was mentally very sharp," he said of the gathering. "I didn't see any signs of mental decline. I had several conversations with Wendy. She was cracking jokes, she made everybody laugh... It was the Wendy that we all know and love." Now, social media users have gotten yet another hopeful update on the personality, this time coming from Charlamagne Tha God.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Feels Drake Wrote A "Heartbreak Record" About LeBron James With His Freestyle

Charlamagne Details Phone Call With Wendy Williams

Recently on The Breakfast Club, he claimed that he spoke to Williams on the phone over the holidays. He said his conversation with her seemed to contradict the concerning reports that she's “permanently incapacitated,” which her guardian Sabrina Morrissey described her as in a lawsuit against A+E Networks about the docuseries. In fact, Charlamagne said he thinks she's as ready as ever to get back to doing what she does best.

"She seemed perfectly fine to me. Wendy sounded like she could do radio tomorrow if she wanted to," he explained. "She called me. And I don't know what incapacitated means in regards to dementia or whatever it is they said she was dealing with, but no. There ain't nothing incapacitated about Wendy Williams."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Asks Cordae If His Latest Album Was A "Flop"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...