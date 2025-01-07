Charlamagne Tha God Shuts Down Reports That Wendy Williams Is “Incapacitated”

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave Wendy Williams fans a hopeful update.

Fans have been worried about Wendy Williams for months now, largely due to Lifetime's controversial docuseries about the believed former talk show host. Shortly before the doc was released, it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. The situation only got worse from there, with rumors that she was "stuck" in a treatment facility unable to be with loved ones flying.

In December, her supporters were delighted to see footage of her at her son's graduation ceremony circulating online. She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and sitting with family. We In Miami podcast host Stunt Lifestyle later shared footage of Williams giving out gifts and chatting with her nephew. "She was mentally very sharp," he said of the gathering. "I didn't see any signs of mental decline. I had several conversations with Wendy. She was cracking jokes, she made everybody laugh... It was the Wendy that we all know and love." Now, social media users have gotten yet another hopeful update on the personality, this time coming from Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne Details Phone Call With Wendy Williams

Recently on The Breakfast Club, he claimed that he spoke to Williams on the phone over the holidays. He said his conversation with her seemed to contradict the concerning reports that she's “permanently incapacitated,” which her guardian Sabrina Morrissey described her as in a lawsuit against A+E Networks about the docuseries. In fact, Charlamagne said he thinks she's as ready as ever to get back to doing what she does best.