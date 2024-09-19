Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A&E For Allegedly “Humiliating And Exploiting” Her

Wendy Williams' guardian is demanding that A&E cover her medical expenses for life.

Earlier this year, Lifetime unveiled their controversial docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? The doc puts some of the beloved former talk show host's most vulnerable moments on display, including her opening up about mental health issues. This resulted in mixed reactions among viewers. While some thought it was informative to showcase Williams' struggles, others began to accuse producers of exploiting her. This was only compounded when it was revealed that she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

Now, according to PEOPLE, Williams' guardian Sabrina Morrissey has filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks and its executive producer. Reportedly, she accuses them of "humiliating and exploiting" Williams for money. Morrissey alleges that they've made “millions off Wendy’s back,” while only paying her $82K for her participation.

Sabrina Morrissey Accuses A&E Of "Humiliating And Exploiting" Wendy Williams

In the suit, Morrissey also alleges that the crew “kept filming, trolling for the most embarrassing and shocking footage to titillate and sell to their audiences.” Williams' team is asking that A&E cover Williams' medical expenses and supervision for the rest of her life. The lawsuit comes after Creature Films executive producer Mark Ford spoke with PEOPLE about the doc in February.

"There was a guardianship in place the entire time we were filming with Wendy that was court-appointed to oversee her finances and her medical care. So I think the larger question here is about what can happen to someone under a legal guardianship if the family is separated from them and there isn’t somebody there on a daily basis checking in on their well-being," he said at the time. "Wendy’s attorneys and the guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off on the project." What do you think of Wendy Williams' guardian filing a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks and its executive producer earlier this year? What about them accusing the network of exploiting her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.