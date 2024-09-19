Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A&E For Allegedly “Humiliating And Exploiting” Her

BYCaroline Fisher198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Wendy Williams attends the "New Cash Order" Documentary Screening at Lighthouse International Theater on February 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wendy Williams' guardian is demanding that A&E cover her medical expenses for life.

Earlier this year, Lifetime unveiled their controversial docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? The doc puts some of the beloved former talk show host's most vulnerable moments on display, including her opening up about mental health issues. This resulted in mixed reactions among viewers. While some thought it was informative to showcase Williams' struggles, others began to accuse producers of exploiting her. This was only compounded when it was revealed that she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

Now, according to PEOPLE, Williams' guardian Sabrina Morrissey has filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks and its executive producer. Reportedly, she accuses them of "humiliating and exploiting" Williams for money. Morrissey alleges that they've made “millions off Wendy’s back,” while only paying her $82K for her participation.

Read More: Diddy's Latest Arrest Has Fans Yearning For Wendy Williams' Return

Sabrina Morrissey Accuses A&E Of "Humiliating And Exploiting" Wendy Williams

In the suit, Morrissey also alleges that the crew “kept filming, trolling for the most embarrassing and shocking footage to titillate and sell to their audiences.” Williams' team is asking that A&E cover Williams' medical expenses and supervision for the rest of her life. The lawsuit comes after Creature Films executive producer Mark Ford spoke with PEOPLE about the doc in February.

"There was a guardianship in place the entire time we were filming with Wendy that was court-appointed to oversee her finances and her medical care. So I think the larger question here is about what can happen to someone under a legal guardianship if the family is separated from them and there isn’t somebody there on a daily basis checking in on their well-being," he said at the time. "Wendy’s attorneys and the guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off on the project." What do you think of Wendy Williams' guardian filing a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks and its executive producer earlier this year? What about them accusing the network of exploiting her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wendy Williams Spotted In Public For First Time In Over A Year

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...